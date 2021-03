Trovanovsky-Oganisyan clash April 2 in Moscow By Gabriel F. Cordero Former world champion Edward Troyanovsky (29-2, 24 KOs) will face 25-year-old prospect Valery Oganisyan (4-0, 3 KOs) on April 2 in Moscow in an event hosted by Shamo Boxing – Shamir Petrossian. A fight between cruiserweights Alexey Papin (12-1, 11 KOs) and Vaclav Pejsar (15-10, 13 KOs) will be the main attraction. The 40-year-old Troyanovsky was IBF junior welterweight champion in 2015-2016. Campbell-Liebenberg clash for thee titles Socarras featured on Telemundo Friday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.