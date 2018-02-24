Smith-Holzken meet in last WBSS semi

This afternoon in the semifinals round finale of the incredibly entertaining World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament, undefeated challengers Callum “Mundo” Smith (23-0, 17 KOs) and late replacement Nieky “The Natural” Holzken (13-0, 10 KOs) square-off in the 12-round super middleweight bout, at Nurnberger Versicherung Arena in Nuremburg, Germany. The Smith vs. Holzken card will air live in Canada, exclusively on Super Channel. Sadly, no USA TV.

Holzken, an undefeated Dutch prospect, replaced two-time world champion Juergen Braehmer, of Germany, who withdrew earlier this week from the WBSS semifinals match due to illness.

The Smith-Holzken winner will advance to the WBSS super middleweight championship final against WBA super middleweight world champion “Sir” George Groves (28-3, KOs) on June 2 at The O2 Arena in London, in a battle for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.