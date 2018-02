Photos: Sumio Yamada



Three world titles are on the line tonight at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada for the WBC super flyweight title and Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco for the IBF flyweight title will air on HBO, while Brian Viloria vs. Artem Dalakian for the WBA flyweight title will be live-streamed. The HBO telecast will also feature Carlos Cuadras vs. McWilliams Arroyo for the WBC silver super flyweight title.