February 25, 2018

Smith and Groves set for WBSS final

Callum Smith booked a place in the World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Final after a rather underwhelming points win over tough kickboxer Nieky Holzken (a late sub and 50:1 underdog) in Nuremberg, Germany. Smith will now take on George Groves on June 2 at The O2 Arena in London.

Photo: World Boxing Super Series

Callum Smith: “I’m looking forward to the final. Groves is the one everyone wants to beat. He’s the number one seed and it’s the fight I wanted.”

George Groves: “I’ve had two great wins, this is the fight people want to see. I need to get in the ring and win the trophy. It’s exciting to see your opponent fight live – I can’t wait to get back into the gym. It will be an explosive final. I don’t expect it to go the distance – I’m confident, of course.”

Nieky Holzken: “I thought it would be tougher, but he did a good job behind the jab. Congratulations to him, but I will be back!”

