Estrada: I felt I won…I want a rematch

By Miguel Maravilla

Following the epic Super Fly 2 card at the Forum in Inglewood, California, 360 Promotions’ Tom Loeffler and Juan Francisco Estrada spoke to the media. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-3-1, 39 KOs) of Thailand won a majority decision over Mexico’s Estrada (36-3, 25 KOs) in what was a thrilling bout from the opening bell.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “I felt I won, I boxed and attacked the last 3 rounds. I don’t know what the judges saw…I want a rematch!”

Tom Loeffler: “Rungvisai doesn’t give an easy fight. Estrada came to fight and I won’t be surprised if it was Fight of the Year. Both fighters showed their warrior spirit. It was a very close decision. I thought he edged it. All three cards were within range.

“This fight this performance warrants a rematch. It would be tremendous to bring it back to the Forum in the fall. It was non-stop. The goal is to do a rematch and that would be Super Fly 3!”

