Skeete: Horn blatantly avoided me

WBO #3 and IBF #6 welterweight Bradley Skeete believes he is ready to step up in class. The outright British Champion is next out on Frank Warren’s February 10 show at London’s Copper Box Arena with an opponent set to be named soon. He was close to landing a world title fight against WBO titlist Jeff Horn, but the Australian’s team opted to face Gary Corcoran instead. Horn stopped Corcoran in the 11th round on December 13th.

“I’m ready to prove I’m a world class fighter,” said Skeete. “I’ve got the world rankings but now I need the right fights to back them up. Jeff Horn swerved the fight with me. I’m avoided for a reason! Horn took the easier fight in Corcoran and blatantly avoided me. I’d have taken him to school and his team knew that. If it wasn’t for Horn and his team swerving the fight, then I’d be a world champion. I’d have gone over there and got that world title.”