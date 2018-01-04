Hearn: Joshua’s Power Underrated

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

With WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looking certain to be fighting WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker next, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on the fight with Stuff.co.nz. “It’s a very dangerous fight for both fighters,” said Hearn. “They have great styles for each other. Joseph Parker and his team will fancy this fight because he will know that AJ likes to stand and trade and get hit. Also AJ and his team know that if someone is willing to take chances, then they are going to get hit and AJ is technically a lot better than some tend to think. Both fighters can punch and they may get hurt. But I just feel AJ’s punching power and speed is underrated and I’m not sure whether Parker has the artillery to do enough damage if there is a gunfight. If they are standing in a gunfight and they are trading up, then I have to pick my man all day long.”