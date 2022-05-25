Super welterweight contender Luis “Cuba” Arias (19-3-1, 9 KOs) will face Jimmy Williams (18-7-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round showdown, and welterweight prospect Jalil “Major” Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on unbeaten Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder in undercard bouts that will stream live on the Showtime Sports YouTube page this Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The streaming action will lead into the Showtime PPV telecast headlined by WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis against mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

In non-televised undercard bouts, New York-native Arnold Gonzalez (9-0, 5 KOs) will take on Tracey McGruder (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight fight, plus Cincinnati’s Adrian Benton (6-0, 4 KOs) competes in a six-round super lightweight duel versus Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (8-6, 2 KOs), while Baltimore’s Cuttino Oliver (1-0, 1 KO) faces South Carolina’s Jahden Lewis (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super bantamweight attraction and Baltimore’s Mia Ellis (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in against Haiti’s Jaica Pavilus (2-1, 1 KO) for a six-round lightweight showdown.