May 25, 2022
Boxing News

Showtime to stream undercard bouts

Super welterweight contender Luis “Cuba” Arias  (19-3-1, 9 KOs) will face Jimmy Williams (18-7-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round showdown, and welterweight prospect Jalil “Major” Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on unbeaten Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder in undercard bouts that will stream live on the Showtime Sports YouTube page this Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The streaming action will lead into the Showtime PPV telecast headlined by WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis against mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

In non-televised undercard bouts, New York-native Arnold Gonzalez (9-0, 5 KOs) will take on Tracey McGruder (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight fight, plus Cincinnati’s Adrian Benton (6-0, 4 KOs) competes in a six-round super lightweight duel versus Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (8-6, 2 KOs), while Baltimore’s Cuttino Oliver (1-0, 1 KO) faces South Carolina’s Jahden Lewis (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super bantamweight attraction and Baltimore’s Mia Ellis (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in against Haiti’s Jaica Pavilus (2-1, 1 KO) for a six-round lightweight showdown.

Dubois ready to make Bryan pay for delay
Interview Lou DiBella

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >