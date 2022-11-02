WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol during today’s public workout ahead of his fight with Zurdo Ramirez this weekend on DAZN from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Dmitry wins this one on points and strategy
I agree. Bivol’s offense is technically sound based off his vast experience. Bivol’s jab with his lateral movement will always give many fighters problems. Ramirez will have his hands full trying to get through Bivol’s offense let alone his great defense. Ramirez should make the fight more physical and try to force Bivol out of his comfort zone. Yep, Bivol UD.
It makes sense to pick Bivol because he is more responsible on offense and on defense.
BUT I am also wondering:
1) How much will Ramirez weigh on fight night?.
2) If Ramirez carries additional weight on fight night, will he use it to physically make Bivol uncomfortable (under increased pressure)?.
3) If Ramirez carries additional weight on fight night, can he maintain enough energy for 12 rounds?.
I expect to see Ramirez with additional fight night weight. I am looking forward to this fight.
This could be a snoozer because Bivol is not an action fighter and most likely he will be relaying on his jab to keep Ramirez out of balance and reach. I envisioning a boring 12 rounds win for Bivol
