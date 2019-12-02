Here is one of the first aerial shots of Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, which was built especially for Saturday’s Ruiz-Joshua rematch on DAZN. Many have marveled at the speed the arena was built. The 15,000-seat purpose-built outdoor arena’s construction kicked off on the 7th of October and used almost 300 tons of steel to cover an area of 10,000 sqm. It took 175 workers to finish the project in under two months.

Advertisements