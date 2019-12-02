Here is one of the first aerial shots of Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, which was built especially for Saturday’s Ruiz-Joshua rematch on DAZN. Many have marveled at the speed the arena was built. The 15,000-seat purpose-built outdoor arena’s construction kicked off on the 7th of October and used almost 300 tons of steel to cover an area of 10,000 sqm. It took 175 workers to finish the project in under two months.
Ruiz will repeat history this Saturday. Ruiz will break him down with those counter right and left hooks right after AJ throws his power punches. Ruiz set the blueprint to beat AJ and I do think Ruiz will reinforce it. AJ can act like he is ready, but he took no tune ups, jumped right into rematch, and has not demonstrated a new game plan. I don’t buy the idea AJ had an off night in the first fight. That weak chin is not from an “off” night! A questionable chin is natural acquired development in one’s body. AJ got exposed that’s all… Wilder would give Ruiz a harder fight based off the comparison of styles.
Great event. Great for boxing. Ruiz is the better man. He is an improved version of short notice replacement of the first fight. Joshua is not longer the man with abundant confidence, rather is the one that is about to face again the man that exposed his vulnerability. Joshua and his team knew about the weakness of his chin since his amateur days, now in a futile attempt he will try to prove wrong what is real, by facing the same man again.
My feeling is that once Ruiz staggers Joshua, the end will be imminent.