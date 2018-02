By Bill Green at the scale

Ronald Ellis 166.6 vs. Junior Younan 166.6

Thomas Mattice 133.8 vs. Rolando Chinea 132.8

Montana Love 141.6 vs. Samuel Teah 139.2

Joel Flores 133.8 vs. Charles Johnson 134.2

Jorge Serrano 153.6 vs. Frank Young*

Drako Rodriguez 139.4 vs. Shannon McCray*

DeShon Webster 184.4 vs. Mengistu Zarzar –

*Not present, will weigh in later

Venue: WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa

Promoter: GH3 Promotions

TV: Showtime