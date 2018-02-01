Floyd Mayweather Eyes MMA Fight

By TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather is heading to Minnesota where he’s set to meet with Showtime honcho Stephen Espinoza … and the two will DEFINITELY be talking about a possible MMA fight. “It will be a topic of conversation,” Stephen told TMZ Sports … acknowledging Floyd’s recent videos from inside an MMA cage are VERY interesting. “There’s a chance … whatever he puts his mind to, he sort of wills into happening. [Floyd] willed the McGregor fight into happening. So, if he sets his mind to it, it’ll happen.”

And how much money would it take to lure Floyd back? “He’s not an 8-figure guy anymore. He’s a 9-figure guy,” says Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports and event programming. Bottom line — if Floyd wants an MMA fight, sounds like Showtime is 100% behind him. Stay tuned …