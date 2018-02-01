Demschenko-Boesel clash March 3 for EBU belt

After European light heavyweight champion Karo Murat renounced his title on Tuesday, the EBU (European Boxing Union) approved a clash EBU EU champion Serhiy Demschenko (18-11-1, 12 KOs) against Dominic Boesel (26-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant European championship title.

A hasty press conference was arranged to announce that Demschenko-Boesel will take place on March 3 at the Stadthalle in Weißenfels, Germany.

Dominic Boesel: “Demschenko is not a surprise package for me. I know him through the study of various fights – it’s a ‘boxer versus puncher’ duel that all boxing fans can look forward to!”

Serhiy Demschenko: “I am now Italian. Eastern European boxing with a perfect combination of Italian creativity and imagination. Dominic should be in for some surprises!”

The light heavyweight theme for the night continues with more 175lb action. Newly signed SES fighters Enrico Koelling (24-2, 7 KOs) and unbeaten 2012 Olympian Stefan Haertel (15-0, 1 KOs), who is moving up from super middleweight, plus unbeaten Adam Deines (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will face opponents to be named.