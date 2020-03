ShoBox Weights from Hinckley, Minnesota Brandun Lee 141.75 vs. Camilo Prieto 141.5

Brian Norman Jr. 146.5 vs. Flavio Rodriguez 146.25

Alejandro Guerrero 135.25 vs. Jose Angulo 135.5

Aram Avagyan 125.75 vs. Dagoberto Aguero 125.25 Venue: Grand Casino Hinckley, Hinckley, Minnesota

Promoter: Salita Promotions/D&D Boxing/Rapacz Boxing

TV: Showtime Stevenson, Conlan cards are now cancelled Telemundo Weights from Mexico City

