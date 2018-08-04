Here are the latest boxing odds for tonight courtesy of The Greek Sportsbook:

Sergey Kovalev -550 vs. Eleider Alvarez +400

Over 9½ rounds -130 / Under 9½ rounds +105

Dmitry Bivol -10000 vs. Isaac Chilemba +3500

Over 7½ rounds -110 / Under 7½ rounds -120

Devon Alexander -220 vs. Andre Berto +180

Over 9½ rounds -400 / Under 9½ rounds +300

Peter Quillin -190 vs. J’Leon Love +165

Over 8½ rounds -180 / Under 8½ rounds +155

Marcus Browne -2000 vs. Lenin Castillo +1000

Luis Collazo -140 vs. Bryant Perrella +115