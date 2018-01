Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing has signed of undefeated super welterweight prospect Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) to a promotional contract. The unique thing about the 20-year-old southpaw Fundora, from Coachella, California, is that he is 6′ 7″, by far the tallest fighter in his division in the world. “Sebastian is nearly impossible to fight at this weight, with his reach and southpaw stance,” proclaimed Lewkowicz, who also stated Fundora has a world-class chin.