EBU purse bids and Updates

By Marco Bratusch

A bunch of important news hit the EBU landscape today regarding some of the organization’s most notable titles.

Out of the blue, European Light-Heavyweight titlist Karo Murat has relinquished his belt. Errol Ceylan, who promotes Murat, sent a letter to the EBU office in late afternoon, Italian time, and the administrative office will make the decision official tomorrow morning. No specific reasons were mentioned but the rumor is the boxer might get a good opportunity soon. Murat was supposed to defend his European belt versus official challenger Serhiy Demchenko in the spring as the parties reached a deal for this contest two weeks ago. As a consequence of such unexpected decision made by the German fighter, the title will be declared vacant and co-challenger Demchenko will be pitted against the highest available opponent in the 175-pound EBU rankings.

Two considerable purse bids were held today at EBU offices.

Spanish promotional company MGZ Promotions, of Bilbao, offered the good sum of 81,113 Euros securing the right to stage the vacant European Welterweight title at stake for their unbeaten fighter Kerman Lejarraga (24-0, 19 KOs) and 27-year-old co-challenger Ahmed El Mousaoui (27-3-1, 6 KOs) at his second crack at the title. The date for this bout was already disclosed by Inigo Herbosa, MGZ’s matchmaker, for March 24th in Bilbao, Spain. No other bidders attended.

The vacant European Flyweight title, at stake for the unbeaten southpaw and former titlist Vincent Legrand (26-0, 16 KOs) and savvy Welsh boxer Andrew Selby (10-0, 5 KOs) as the two co-challengers, will be promoted by French company Europrom that earned the right bidding 45,000 Euros topping another offer made by Chris Sanigar of 29,200 Euros. Teyserron intends to stage the bout on April 28th in Douai, France.

Belgian puncher Yves Ngabu (19-0, 14 KOs) defended his European Cruiserweight belt for the first time turning back the challenge of veteran countryman Geoffrey Battelo (32-6, 28 KOs) last Saturday in Deurne, Belgium. Referee Robin Dolpierre stopped the contest, which was postponed a couple of times at the end of 2017 due to Battelo’s injuries, after three rounds.

French jr. welterweight Franck Petitjean (20-4-3, 3 KOs), who outpointed Andrea Scarpa over twelve rounds last week in Levallois-Perret, France, to win the European Union 140-pound title, has been appointed as the official challenger for Swede Anthony Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs), who is the reigning European king. Malamine Koné, who promotes Petitjean, and Sauerland Promotions, which manages Yigit, will have time until February 26th to seal a private deal skipping the purse bid set for that day.