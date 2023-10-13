October 13, 2023
Saludar dethrones Kurihara in 60 seconds

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was truly a shocker in terms of an upset result as well as too quick a demolition. WBC#3, IBF#4 ranked OPBF bantamweight champ Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs), 117.75, stunned the crowd at Ariake Arena (established for the previous Tokyo Olympic Games) as he fell three times at the hand of Filipino veteran Froilan Saludar (34-7-1, 23 KOs), 117.5, at just 60 seconds of the first round and yielded his regional belt in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Saludar’s opening overhand right effectively had the champ rubbery legged and had him sprawling to the canvas on three occasions. Gunning for a shot at the WBA bantam belt against compatriot Takuma Inoue, Kurihara might be too nervous and stiff in the opening session, and badly hit the deck time and again.

