September 22, 2019
Boxing Results

Saludar annihilates Murachi, wins vacant WBO AP 115lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Perennial contender Froilan Saludar (31-3-1, 22 KOs), 114.5, Philippines, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super-flyweight belt as he proved too strong for talented but less experienced WBO AP#6/JBC#22 Tsubasa Murachi (4-1, 3 KOs), 114.75, a Japanese novice, badly dropped him three times and scored a lopsided TKO victory at 0:54 of the eighth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.
Saludar Murachi01
Murachi, 22, scored a flash knockdown of the more experienced Filipino, 30, with a solid right in the first round, but he couldn’t capitalize on his opening attack only to lose following sessions due to Froilan’s superior power and precision. The flattened Japanese was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.



