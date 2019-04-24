Photos: Zanfer Promotions

WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) and former world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) took part in a public workout on Tuesday at the famed Muscle Beach in Venice, California.



Juan Francisco Estrada: “We’re going to go in 100% for this fight. We have done a great preparation and we feel in excellent physical and mental condition. You will see a better Gallo Estrada than the first time I faced Rungvisai. This fight ends by knockout in my favor. I will not hold anything back. I’ll leave everything in the ring. I dedicate the fight to my people of Sonora and to all fans in Mexico.”

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: “The public can expect a great fight if Estrada can endure my punches, I think this time I’ll win by knockout.”



–

