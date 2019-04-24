Unbeaten middleweight prospect Ramadan Hiseni (11-0, 4 KOs) of Zurich, Switzerland, will look to win his first major title as a professional against Christian Schembri (14-5, 6 KOs) of Malta. The 10 round main event will take place this Sunday (April 28th) at the Restaraunt Glatthof, in Glattbrug, Switzerland.

Hiseni will be looking to win the vacant WBC youth silver middleweight title and is looking to take his career to the next level. He recently left the comforts of home and traveled to the U.S. for the first time, where he trained with Jeff Mayweather at the famed Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Mayweather was pleased with what he saw. “The kid has a lot of potential, arrived in superb physical condition, and was willing to learn new things. That showed me he’s serious about his career. He hits much harder than his record indicates too. His future is bright. I look forward to his return,” said Mayweather.

Switzerland is not so known for boxing. What is the current state of pro boxing there?

Boxing is not as popular as it is in the States, but there is a big potential and the interest in boxing is growing.

How was your training camp experience in Las Vegas?

The training with Jeff Mayweather was great. He is a very experienced trainer and his defensive training is amazing. I learned a lot from him. Thank you to the whole team, They are great.

You draw a lot of local fans to your fights. Is there a lot of excitement in anticipation of your upcoming fight?

The interest is really big locally for this fight and I really look forward to the fight and am ready to deliver an exciting performance.

What are your personal goals in boxing?

I definitely want to become the first world champion from Switzerland. My immediate goal is to turn what I learned from my intense training camp in Vegas into winning this fight and the WBC youth silver middleweight title.

Did you feel more focused on boxing being away from home this training camp?

I wouldn’t say more focused as I am always focused on boxing. The biggest difference to me in comparison to Switzerland is in America you really live boxing. I mean from what I saw it was their lives. It is great to be surrounded by people like this and the big advantage is so many people box in the U.S. and it is great to find very good sparring partners.

Would you consider traveling again to Vegas for camp?

Definitely. I enjoyed the experience very much. Jeff is a great trainer and he made some big improvements to make me more of a complete fighter.

Jeff said that he feels you’re a heavy puncher. Why do you think you don’t have more knockouts?

In general, I don’t go looking for the knockout. I always feel that it should come naturally. I am more of a strategic boxer with a lot of patience.

You also were invited to first Vegas fight night. What was that experience like for you?

It was a great experience for me. To just see that status for boxing in the U.S. compared to what I see in Switzerland was so different. You sit next to people you normally see on television. The atmosphere was amazing and I felt blessed having the chance to be there.

I understand on your last day of training camp you were quite surprised?

It was surreal. Suddenly out of nowhere, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was standing next to me. I did not expect it as I never saw him the entire training camp. I respect his talent and all his success in and out of the ring. It was the perfect way to end my training camp.