Ruling opens door for widespread boxing wagering

In a landmark 6-3 ruling Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting. Most U.S states had been prohibited from allowing sports wagering, the notable exception being Nevada. Venues in New Jersey hope to be taking bets within two weeks. A few other states plan on being up and running by summer. Others make take years to get off the ground.

Sports wagering at the corner betting shop or online sportsbook is common in the U.K. and many other countries. However, in the U.S. one had to physically be in the state of Nevada to legally bet, although most Americans either placed wagers with a local “bookie,” or quietly wagered online through an offshore sportsbook.

If you enjoy wagering, boxing is one of the best sports to bet on.