Munguia back home in Tijuana

Photos: Zanfer

Newly crowned WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia received a hero’s welcome from the boxing community in Tijuana, BC, Mexico, on Monday. Munguia, who dethroned Sadam Ali Saturday night in Verona, NY, stated that he will continue to train and wants to fight the biggest names such as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Gennady Golovkin.



Munguia has a mandatory due against Liam “Beefy” Smith, but promoter Fernando Beltran, president of Zanfer Promotions, stated that he will seek to first get an optional defense for Jaime in July at Tijuana’s Estadio Gasmart baseball park.



