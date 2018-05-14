Late results from Clovis, NM

By David Finger

The comeback of heavyweight prospect Elijio Sena was dealt a bone crushing blow when he was stopped in the opening round against Belen’s Eduardo Silva on May 12th in Clovis, NM. Sena suffered a knee injury seconds into the fight, forcing the contents to be waved off at 51 seconds of the opening round. Sena falls to 2-1-1, 1 KO. Silva improves to 1-1, 1 KO.

Also on the card:

Derek Perez Of Belen Held debuting Rudy Montenegro of Amarillo, Texas to a four round draw. Perez now sees his record stand at 1-8-1, 1 KO.

Angel Aaron Perez improved to 2-0, 2 KOs after scoring a first round TKO over debuting Michael Petersen Of Clovis. Time of the stoppage was 57 seconds.

Michael Sanchez of Hobbs stopped debuting Andrew Tapia at 1:43 of round two. Sanchez improves to 1-1, 1 KO.

In the co-main event Ricardo Urquizo of Clovis improved to 3-4-2, 1 KO after winning a decision over Omar Acosta of Herfford Texas.