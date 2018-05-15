Horn: Crawford is playing mind games

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn says he’s not affected by the psychological tactics employed by the camp of mandatory contender Terence Crawford in advance of their June 9 WBO world title showdown at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas.

“I think the Crawford team are trying to play mind games, changing the date, changing the venue, postponing the fight and now changing the gloves,” Horn told Grantlee Kieza. “I knew they would be throwing curve balls at me left, right and center. But not much fazes me and I’m ready for anything. It just motivates me. It doesn’t matter what gloves I wear. When I hit the guy it’s going to hurt him!”