Minimumweight Erick Rosa is one of the Dominican boxing prospects who has attracted the most attention in recent months. Since his debut, he has demonstrated his quality and rapid rise as he dreams on becoming a world champion in the short term.

Nicknamed “Mini PacMan”, he is a southpaw guard fighter, who in just two fights has already become World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin champion. At 20 years of age, the fighter is ranked by several world organizations and wants a title shot.

“He is already ranked ninth, both by the WBA and the WBC. Our plan for him is to have him ranked in all four bodies to fight for the world title, maybe within another two fights,” said Bélgica Peña, who manages Rosa’s career through the company Shuan Boxing, in an interview with Thegondol.com.

The reason why they feel Rosa is ready for big challenges in the short term is his amateur experience. As noted by the portal, the Santo Domingo native had an amateur record of 356 wins and only 4 losses, which has made him very confident in his professional career.

“Because of his talent, his great amateur experience and the way we saw him training in the gym, we decided he was ready to debut fighting 10 rounds, something we don’t do with all fighters. Besides, at the smaller weights sometimes you have to do big things to get noticed,” said Peña.

The Dominican is getting ready to return to the ring on March 12, in his native country, to fight Alexis Díaz. The fight will be a good test for Rosa, as the Venezuelan opponent has experience, including world championship fights.