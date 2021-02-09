By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) is confident of victory against WBO#6 Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) when they clash on February 27 at Sparks Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

“We’d been working really hard to ensure I peaked in December and delivered a performance that would have made the heavyweight division sit up and take notice,” Parker said . “So it was very disappointing when Junior had to postpone. But these things happen in boxing. The good thing is that Junior is now on track to be 100 percent fit and ready to go in February. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”