Heavyweight contender ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois has spoken for the first time since the eye injury he received at the hands of Joe Joyce in their epic battle last November. Dubois reveals his new training team ahead of his return, reacts to people calling him a QUITTER, and explains the extent of that eye injury.
Shouldn’t call him a quitter. He’s the one in the ring fighting. As an amateur I never quit but there were times when I wish my corner would stop the fight. Boxing is a tough business amateur and pro.
In the amateurs, at least in NJ, the ref usually stop the action with the first hint of trouble. Just getting knocked back with a good shot will prompt the ref to do a standing-8. I’ve received a standing 8 while in the middle of a flurry and punching back. If the fight is that uncompetitive they usually stop the fight. I cant imagine an amateur fighter getting beat so bad that they wished the fight was stopped.
In the late 70’s and early 80’s when I boxed amateur in Los Angales and San Diego things were a little harder bro. However in the late 80’s things got better in my opinion.