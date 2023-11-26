Roach edges Garcia for WBA 130lb title Mandatory challenger Lamont Roach (24-1-1, 9 KOs) dethroned WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis Garcia (16-2, 10 KOs) by twelve round split decision on the Benavidez-Andrade card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Roach rocked Garcia in round eleven and dropped him in round twelve to win 114-113, 116-111 on two cards. The third card was 114-113 Garcia. Matias crushes Ergashev, retains IBF 140lb title Results from Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

