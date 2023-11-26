Mandatory challenger Lamont Roach (24-1-1, 9 KOs) dethroned WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis Garcia (16-2, 10 KOs) by twelve round split decision on the Benavidez-Andrade card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Roach rocked Garcia in round eleven and dropped him in round twelve to win 114-113, 116-111 on two cards. The third card was 114-113 Garcia.
The knockdown in the 12th was the decisive factor in Roach win.
The punch that caused the knockdown was also a push.
Garcia was more active in the early rounds vs. Roach being more active in the later rounds
Subriel Matias by Ko//Tko
Charlo W over Benavides
David W over Andrade
How many cans of beans did you bet?
A close fight that could go either way should go to the champion
This ain’t Mexico ese.
I forgot to put my picks here
Roach decicion Garcia
Ergashev ko subriel 10 round
Charlo Benavides draw
Benavides close unanimous Dec Andrade
I know the result of roach -Garcia
But I had it like this anyway
Pretty close, but given Andrade defensive skills, I’d say Andrade by unanimous decision.
Super close fight, but that knock down widened the judges’ eyes to tip the scales for Roach.
Congratulations to Roach.
Matias vs. Ergashev will cause major heat.
I started watching the fight at 11 Round
And I wonder why roach start running in the last seconds of round 12????
You gotta capitalize the victory and stop attacking is not good way to win
Specially when the fight is close
He was “runni g” because Garcia came out hard, looking for a knockout.
Good win for Roach, had him winning by the knockdown point.