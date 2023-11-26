November 25, 2023
Boxing Results

Roach edges Garcia for WBA 130lb title

Mandatory challenger Lamont Roach (24-1-1, 9 KOs) dethroned WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis Garcia (16-2, 10 KOs) by twelve round split decision on the Benavidez-Andrade card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Roach rocked Garcia in round eleven and dropped him in round twelve to win 114-113, 116-111 on two cards. The third card was 114-113 Garcia.

Matias crushes Ergashev, retains IBF 140lb title
Results from Las Vegas

  • The knockdown in the 12th was the decisive factor in Roach win.
    The punch that caused the knockdown was also a push.
    Garcia was more active in the early rounds vs. Roach being more active in the later rounds

  • I forgot to put my picks here

    Roach decicion Garcia
    Ergashev ko subriel 10 round
    Charlo Benavides draw
    Benavides close unanimous Dec Andrade

    I know the result of roach -Garcia

    But I had it like this anyway

  • Super close fight, but that knock down widened the judges’ eyes to tip the scales for Roach.

    Congratulations to Roach.

    Matias vs. Ergashev will cause major heat.

  • I started watching the fight at 11 Round

    And I wonder why roach start running in the last seconds of round 12????

    You gotta capitalize the victory and stop attacking is not good way to win

    Specially when the fight is close

    • He was “runni g” because Garcia came out hard, looking for a knockout.

      Good win for Roach, had him winning by the knockdown point.

