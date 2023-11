Results from Las Vegas Super lightweight Michel (La Zarza Ali) Rivera (25-1, 14 KOs) outboxed former world champion Sergey Lipinets (17-3-1, 13 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-94. Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (16-1, 11 KOs) annihilated Alexis Salazar (25-6, 10 KOs) in the first round. Salazar down three times. Roach edges Garcia for WBA 130lb title Taylor dethrones Cameron in rematch Like this: Like Loading...

