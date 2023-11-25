Unbeaten welterweight Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Danny Ball (13-2-1, 6 KOs) in the fourth round in a bout for the WBA Continental title. Donovan dropped Ball, then sent him to the canvas again after a furious assault. Time was 2:41.

Unbeaten heavyweight Thomas Carty (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Dan Garber (5-2, 1 KO) in the eighth round. Carty dropped Garber with 41 seconds remaining in the contest and the referee stopped the fight.

Former super featherweight world title challenger Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) outpointed Costin Ion (10-5-2, 5 KOs) over eight rounds. Score was 78-75.

WBC interim female featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KO) got her first early stoppage when the corner of Lucy Wildheart (10-3, 4 KOs) threw in the towel at 1:11 of round nine.