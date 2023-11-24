Photos: Emily Harney
David Benavidez 167 vs. Demetrius Andrade 167.5
(WBC interim super middleweight title)
Jermall Charlo 166.5 vs. Jose Benavidez Jr 161.75
(163lb catch weight, non-title)
Subriel Matias 139.75 vs. Shohjahon Ergashev 139.75
(IBF junior welterweight title)
Hector Luis Garcia 129.5 vs. Lamont Roach 129.5
(WBA super featherweight title)
Sergey Lipinets 139.4 vs. Michel Rivera 138.8
Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.2 vs. Alexis Salazar 152.8
Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, Showtime YouTube/Facebook pages
It’s a non-title fight, but they should probably go ahead and just give Adames the full title at 160. I’d be absolutely shocked if Charlo got back down there.
– Charlo will be coughing up some money……
I don’t know just like I expect it from Andrade , he thick in muscle that’s I knew nobody could beat him at 160 and still at 168 he looks great
This is 50/50
I will pick Benavides for decision For split decicion and just because if the fight is close the judges will benefit Benavides for 2 reasons , 1) he is the champ 2) he will sell more tickets against canelo
We will see tomorrow but this fight is very very close
He’s going to get blasted. No one beat him at 160 because he never fought anyone ffs.
I don’t know about you, but benavidez kind of has that Richard Ramirez night stalker look? I believe he wins, but this fight is not easy.
Close looking to stalker Ramirez yea lol
I agree, Killa. I got Benavidez but I think it’s a difficult fight and not the best to watch either.
Well Lucie, let’s hope it’s entertaining. That’s ALL we could ask for. Let me bounce this one off of you: meilinicki and zayas? Same weight class for now. I know we differ on zayas, but I think it’s a fight that may happen down the road aways. Also, think zayas beats him right now maybe always too.
Well we agree there. I think Zayas is a bit ahead of Melinicki and, if they stay on their same courses, I think he’ll always be a bit ahead of him. I think Jesus Ramos will be really good competition for Zayas down the line – probably at middleweight. Hopefully, with Showtime tapping out, the PBC guys come out to play with others more often.
The good of Andrade
-Andrade is not a runner he is slicker
– great boxing skills
– muscle weight
The bad:
– lack of quelity oposition
The good of Benavides ;
– decent power punch
– fast combinations
– decent quality opposition
The bad :
– not good waist movement
-not good footwork
I hope Benavides don’t be over confident
Ahhh… Charlo’s plan appears to be moving up a division and not on defending that 160 title after all.
He’s gonna safely test the waters at a new weight by knocking the smaller Benavidez jr out cold
Benavidez’s constant pressure and unrelenting style will really put Andrade in overtime working mode. Andrade will be very busy just trying to keep Benavidez off him. Mid to late rounds, Benavidez’s pressure will force Andrade out of his comfort zone and he will be vulnerable to power shots. Benavidez – TKO.
I still believe that Jermell tested the “waters” against Canelo for his heavier twin.
Jermall is coming in weighing 166 something lb for this fight .
Hypothetical pops into mind,, Jermall fights Canelo next(providing he wins),, or the winner of the main event. .
Jermall moves to 168 and Jermell moves up to 160.
Kudos to both fighters for laying it all on the line. I admit I want to see Benavidez vs Canelo. Andrade at 3-1 is a live dog. If that lefty stance frustrates El Monstro enough to run him into something, he’ll put himself in position for a huge upset.
Benavidez looks mean, although a friend of mine sparred with him at two of his camps & said he’s a really nice guy.
What the hell is going on here? Charlo comes in over 3 lbs over the contractually-agreed 163 lb catch weight limit, a concession to him so he wouldn’t have to make the 160 lb limit in which he holds the title. He hasn’t defended the belt in over two years. He should’ve been stripped of that title two years ago for inactivity. Why are exceptions being made for him? Because he’s a marketing draw and makes everyone the most money when he fights? It’s absurd. The integrity in the sport has gone into a free fall, and I think it’s pathetic to see.
Although watching how Jose Benavidez conducts himself, I can understand why he got shot, I don’t think it’s fair to him to allow his opponent to come in over 3 lbs beyond the limit, after he trained to make sure he made the limit. It gives Charlo an unfair advantage, and places Joe at risk far beyond that which is already inherent in any fight. This to give the mentally unstable Charlo an unfair opportunity to score a crowd-pleasing knockout just to feed the hype. Absolutely insane and pathetic.
Since Charlo didn’t make weight, the fight should be stopped. Jose should be compensated for properly preparing himself according to the contract terms and being ready to fight. Charlo should be severely fined, suspended, and immediately stripped of his title. Substance and integrity over hype.