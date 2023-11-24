November 24, 2023
Boxing Results

Chamberlain remains unbeaten

Unbeaten lightweight Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO against Artjoms Ramlavs (16-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. After a grueling and bloody nine rounds, Chamberlain hurt and dropped Ramlavs in the tenth round to dramatically end it. Time was 1:21. Chamberlain retained his IBF Euro belt.

>