Chamberlain remains unbeaten Unbeaten lightweight Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO against Artjoms Ramlavs (16-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. After a grueling and bloody nine rounds, Chamberlain hurt and dropped Ramlavs in the tenth round to dramatically end it. Time was 1:21. Chamberlain retained his IBF Euro belt.

