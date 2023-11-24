Both Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor made weight for their undisputed female world super lightweight title rematch. Cameron weighed 139.5 pounds, Taylor weighed 139.6 pounds.
Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
I still think they should have either done this at 135 or weighed in twice and did it for both weights. Chantelle Cameron fights three consecutive fights against undisputed champions and the only one putting their titles on the line in all three fights is Chantelle Cameron.
I am picking Cameron but it will still be quite a feather in her cap if she goes to Ireland and beats Taylor twice. A side off topic note…watched Briggs – Botha for the first time this week. What a scrap that was! Saw the Tony-Ruddock exhibition as well. They did all right for their age. Tony being your favorite knew he had to bring it! LOL!