Cameron, Taylor make weight Both Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor made weight for their undisputed female world super lightweight title rematch. Cameron weighed 139.5 pounds, Taylor weighed 139.6 pounds. Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Weights from London

