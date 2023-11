Weights from London Mark Chamberlain 133.5 vs. Artjoms Ramlavs 134

Henry Turner 139.5 vs. Billy Allington 139

Liam Williams 164 vs. Florin Cardos 164

Ben Fail 158 vs. Nikola Stoyanov 154

Khalid Ali 149 vs. Fernando Mosquera 148

Kristina O’hara 105 vs. Cristina Navarro 105

Billy Adams 133 vs. Jahfieus Faure 132

Charlie Hickford 126 vs. Jake Pollard 126 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

Tv: TNT Sports 2 (UK)

