Undisputed female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron and archrival Katie Taylor faced off at the final press conference. for their rematch on Saturday at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, shown live worldwide on DAZN.
Chantelle Cameron: “I’ve had great preparation, I’m the fittest and strongest that I have ever been, I don’t have a torn tricep this time, so I am good to go.”
Katie Taylor: “I feel a lot better this time around. I’m just ready to fight. I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say, I am just excited and ready. I am always ready for whatever comes my way, ready to dig deep if I have to, that’s why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out to be ready for these situations.”
I’m not sure what Taylor can do differently this time around. She tried a few different things last time that didn’t work.
good fight i wonder if the hometown cooking will be applied this time? either way if Taylor wins will she give Serrano a rematch in vegas and a 12×3 fight? otherwise id rather see Serrano vs Baumgardner for a megafight for all the marbles undisputed vs undisputed winner takes all !!!!!!!! and 12×3 same sport should have same rules
Good luck to Taylor on this rematch. I know she’s better prepared this time. She’s my favorite fighter and I’d like to see her find a way to prevail this time.
Good luck to Taylor on this rematch. I know she’s better prepared herself. She’s my favorite fighter and I’d like to see her find a way to prevail this time.
To her credit, Taylor probably had the better of it at the end of the first fight, but I don’t think she can fight an entire fight like that. I think Cameron separates herself a bit more in this one and wins 8-2ish, but we’ll see.
I concur Lucie, this time I think she will do good in the first part of the fight but Cameron takes over in the mid to late rounds.