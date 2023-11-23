Undisputed female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron and archrival Katie Taylor faced off at the final press conference. for their rematch on Saturday at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Chantelle Cameron: “I’ve had great preparation, I’m the fittest and strongest that I have ever been, I don’t have a torn tricep this time, so I am good to go.”

Katie Taylor: “I feel a lot better this time around. I’m just ready to fight. I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say, I am just excited and ready. I am always ready for whatever comes my way, ready to dig deep if I have to, that’s why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out to be ready for these situations.”