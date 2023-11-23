Undefeated super middleweight superstar David “El Monstruo” Benavídez and unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade kicked off fight week events in Las Vegas on Wednesday, as they participated in an open media workout ahead of their Showtime PPV headliner this Saturday from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

David Benavídez: “I agreed to this fight with Andrade because he’s the hardest. Other than myself, he’s the best in the division. He’s the hardest task besides Canelo, so I want to challenge myself. I really do want to be the best, and I’m telling you guys that I don’t want there to be a doubt in anyone’s head that I’m the best at the super middleweight division. That’s exactly what I’m going to do…To be honest with you, I’m not worried about Canelo. I’m not worried about anybody. My job is to clear out the division, and that’s exactly what I intend on doing. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be the best in the division. This is the start of the Benavídez era…I’m going for a knockout Saturday night.”

Demetrius Andrade: “I’m ready to rumble. I feel great. We’re going to put on a great show. It’s me again, baby. It’s showtime…I’m going to frustrate him. You’ll see on Saturday night. When he’s not able to do what he wants to do, it’s going to play into my advantage.”

Wednesday’s event also featured WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo and José Benavídez Jr., who will meet in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event.

Jermall Charlo: “I’ve got him shook. He’s shook right now. He doesn’t know what to expect. He can’t size me up. He doesn’t know where I’m at in my mind. He doesn’t know where I’m at physically. It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a war…I’m going to break him down inside the ring and outside the ring. I’m going to make sure I keep doing what I’m doing. In 2024, I’m going to give you all a lot more action and a lot more Jermall Charlo. I’m the new Jermall.”

José Benavídez Jr: “I’ll leave all of the talking in the ring. I don’t really care what Charlo is doing, what people think, I’m ready. I’m going to show him who the real champion is at 160. I’m going to show the world what I’m made of…I’m going to take Charlo out. I’m going to stop him. One hundred percent guaranteed. I’ll put money on it.”