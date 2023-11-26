Matias crushes Ergashev, retains IBF 140lb title IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-1, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) after round five on the Benavidez-Andrade card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Good start for Ergashev, but Matias’ pressure started paying dividends in round four. The fight was stopped after more punishment in round five. Roach edges Garcia for WBA 130lb title Like this: Like Loading...

