IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-1, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) after round five on the Benavidez-Andrade card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Good start for Ergashev, but Matias’ pressure started paying dividends in round four. The fight was stopped after more punishment in round five.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I have to give credit to subriel
I never thought he was going to beat ergashev
Now he has to step up in quality opponents
He should stop doing slow starting the fight
He should not be over confident that way
But yea he got hands
He is just a badass. He takes what dude had and said…meh. Smart. Can’t wait for more. 140 is stacked.
I predicted this one.
He is fearless and smart. Great combo oh and he can PUNCH
Unless Ergashev got hurt, he quit
Someone betta check his wraps. He truly has hands of stone. Impressive stuff. He broke his will.
Subriel power got ergashev air out of his lungs
Ergashev is by far the weakest, most disappointing challenger for a title in some time. His pedigree and record, he should have been at least competitive. Instead he quits without taking significant injury and punishment, just looked discouraged and tired. Wow. Just mentally weak, and you can’t fix that.
Ergashev Says No Mas !!!
What a punk.
Ergashev told his corner his leg was injured. Nah, his promoter Salita stepped in and stopped the fight everyone saw it. I mean why would the promoter step onto the ring apron and get involved in between rounds. They or he saw what was comming, a beat down!
I predicted this one. Very crowd pleasing style for Subriel.
Ergashev came out like a crusher but Matias wouldn’t fold. In round 2 Ergashev starts bending at the waist when in close with his hands by his side? Matias starting taking advantage and also starting catching him in the corner. Looks like Ergashev needs to work on defense and understand not everyone is going to fold when he hits them. Looks like he quit on his stool. Which of the top 140lb fighters will fight Matias? I say he gets ducked for a while
Is it me….or was Ergashev open to a right hook .to the head or body..all night long….I am watching this …now Ergashev is a Sugarhill fighter….but clearly …clearly… something a little strange…Good win for Mitias though… something telling me Charlo is about to crush Benavidez…..
As soon as Charlo gets his timing ….a little rusty on distance…. Benavidez is done….see it coming….Round three….
If we didn’t know about IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-1, 20 KOs), well, we do now. Who in Hedes gave him an “L”.?
Grat subriel, keep a eye in this Guy.
His trainer Jay panda najar is the New Blood in trainers….
Like chavez old times, he train his fighthers in jiquipilco México 3,500 meters above sea level
Ergashev was so used to making opponents fear his punches and his pressure until SUDDENLY, an old school fighting cat (Matias) applied pressure and hard punches as well. It appears Ergashev was shocked because he was unable to mentally adjust to the challenge.
Now, the questions are:
1) Did Ergashev stop fighting because of an injury?.
2) Did Ergashev stop fighting because he was unable to overcome the shock of an opponent who provided a bitter taste of his own medicine: pressure, a solid chin and hard punches?
As usual, Matias was outstanding. Ergashev’s early offense was good, but he ran into a boxing hit man (Matias).