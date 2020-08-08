By Héctor Villarreal

Nicaraguan multiple world boxing champion Rosendo Alvarez is leading a movement to help his colleague Ricardo Mayorga in his drug use rehabilitation.

In a video posted by Alvarez on his Facebook account, in which he appears sitting next to a visibly deteriorated Mayorga, Rosendo tells him “it is my duty to take you to a rehabilitation center. We have been friends since we were 16 years old, colleagues in the team of military boxing, then in the amateur national team and then we become world champions. You are my brother and I cannot abandon you but this must be a voluntary act in which the initiative is yours.”

With speech obviously affected by his addiction, Mayorga acknowledged that it is time to save his life, thanked Rosendo and all those who have cared for him and have expressed their support in this process that should begin this Monday, August 10.