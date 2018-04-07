Results from Las Vegas

Former world champion Sergio “The Latin Snake” Mora (29-5-2, 9 KOs) won by split decision over power-punching fan favorite Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo (24-8, 20 KOs) in a super middleweight battle. Mora got off to a good start, but Angulo woke up in round four and started to land. When the dust settled after eight rounds, Judges had it 77-75 Angulo, 78-74, 78-74 Mora.

Unbeaten welterweight Emanuel Medina (14-0, 9 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over veteran Saul Corral (27-12, 18 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Unbeaten lightweight Xavier Martinez (11-0, 7 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Jairo Vargas (6-4, 5 KOs). Vargas down in both rounds one and two. Time was 1:22.

In a surprise, featherweight Sharone Carter (9-2, 2 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Ahmed Mahmood (7-1-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.