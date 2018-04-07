Tyler McCreary wins in Indiana

By Boxing Bob Newman

Undefeated super featherweight Tyler McCreary wasted little time in dispatching Mexico’s Gustavo Molina at the Grand Victoria Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana. Within the first 45 seconds, Molina crashed to the canvas courtesy of a McCreary left hook to the jaw. It looked as if the bout was over, but Molina gamely rose to his feet.

Not only did he beat the count, he survived the round, no worse for the wear. It looked like Molina would get back into the fight as he pressured McCreary to the ropes, though McCreary looked a willing participant. Then, a wicked left hook to the body dropped Molina to the deck in a fetal position. He beat the count barely but the ref waved it off as Molina appeared unsteady on his legs. The time was 2:47 of the round. McCreary moves to 15-0, 7 KOs. Molina drops to 25-19, 9 KOs.