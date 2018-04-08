April 8, 2018

DeGale beats Truax to win back IBF super middle title

Super middleweight James “Chunky” DeGale (24-2-1, 14 KOs) regained the IBF world title by avenging last year’s upset loss to “Golden” Caleb Truax (29-4-2, 18 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at “The Joint” inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. DeGale won despite a bad cut over the right eye in round three that bled throughout the bout, ruled by a punch although the replay showed a clear headbutt. A point was deducted from DeGale in round ten for butting with the shoulder. Scores were 117-110, 114-113, 114-113, all for DeGale.

Tyler McCreary wins in Indiana
