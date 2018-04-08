Hurd drops Lara late to unify WBA and IBF titles

In a tough, gritty WBA/IBF super welterweight unification clash, IBF champ Jarrett Hurd (22-0, 15 KOs) scored a twelfth round knockdown to take the title of WBA champ Erislandy Lara (25-2-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at “The Joint” inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The much larger Hurd stalked and punished Lara, who punished him back with counter shots. Hurd upped the tempo down the stretch, dropping Lara in round twelve to get the margin of victory. Scores were 114-113 Lara, 114-113, 114-113 Hurd. Without the late knockdown, the result would have been a draw.