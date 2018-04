No surprise. Olympic super heavyweight Gold Medalist Tony Yoka (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against overmatched former French heavyweight champion Cyril “Aldo” Leonet (13-10-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Paris, France. Yoka punished Leonet the whole fight, then laid him out with a straight right through Leonet’s guard.