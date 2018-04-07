WBO #2 Hogan defeats WBO #3 Kelly

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 light middleweight Dennis Hogan (27-1-1, 7 KOs) outscored WBO #3 Jimmy Kelly (23-2, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds by unanimous decision at the Convention and Exhibition Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Scores were 119-109, 117-113, 117-111. This was only the second loss by the Irish-born and England-based Kelly, who was previously unsuccessful in a WBO light middleweight world title challenge to Liam Smith losing in seven rounds in 2015. Irish-born and Australia-based Hogan is chasing a shot at the WBO champion Sadam Ali having suffered a twelve round points loss in WBA world title attempt against Jack Culcay in 2015.

In other action, WBO #9 light-heavyweight Damien Hooper (14-1, 9 KOs) stopped Renold Quinlan (12-3, 8 KOs) in round nine of scheduled ten round WBO Asia Pacific title bout. Hooper was down twice in round five but rebounded to stop Quinlan at 1:19 of round nine. Hooper is a former 2012 London Olympian. Quinlan held IBO super middleweight title in 2017 losing the championship to Chris Eubank Jr in London.

Also, WBO #14 cruiserweight Jai Opetai (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round stoppage over Lukas Paskowsky ((9-2, 3 KOs) of a scheduled ten round bout with the vacant WBO Asia Pacific up for grabs. Referee Phil Austen saved the German at 2:35. Opetai is a former amateur world champion in 2011 and London 2012 Olympian.

Unbeaten middleweight Tim Tszyu (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Ruben Webster (8-1) in round five of a scheduled six round bout. Referee Derek Milham crowned Tszyu at 2:15 after Webster’s corner had thrown in the towel. Tszyu is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

Classy welterweight Nathan Webber (5-0, 2 KOs) forced a stoppage over Natalius Cipong (4-1, 3 KOs) in round one of a scheduled six round bout. Referee Paul Tapley called it off at 1.13 after Cipong had been down twice.

Former amateur star heavyweight Joseph Goodall (1-0, 1 KO) 228lbs halted Lui Te’o (2-8-1) 240 lbs in round one of a scheduled four round bout. Referee Paul Tapley crowned Goodall at 2:14.

Female lightweight Deanha Hobbs (6-0, 4 KOs) outscored Arlene Blencowe (4-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision over six rounds.