Ndongeni wins WBF belt

By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Xolisani Ndongeni (24-0, 12 KOs) won the vacant WBF lightweight belt with a hard fought points decision over Namibian Abraham Ndauendopa (16-6, 5 KOs) at the Times Square in Menlyn, Pretoria on Friday night, in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113, however the scores of two judges appeared to be a bit wide.

Ndongeni from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape but now fighting out of the Peter Smith gym in Cedar Square, Fourways, Sandton was in control throughout as he boxed from behind his jab in a closely fought contest against the rugged Ndauendapo who never stopped trying.

The 34-year-old Ndauendapo, who has only won one of his lost last four fights, made the 27-year-old Ndongeeni work hard for his victory, but he always fighting to catch up through the 12 rounds.

XOLANI MCOTHELI RETAINS SA TITLE

On the same card Xolani Mcotheli, 29, who was making the first defence of his South African junior-welterweight title won on a sixth round stoppage against former champion Warren Joubert, 37, when referee Simon Mokadi stopped the fight due to cut over Joubert’s left eye.

Mcotheli improved his record to 16-4; 11 and Joubert’s record dropped 26-6-5; 11.

MOKOENA RETAINS GAUTENG TITLE

Michael Mokoena retained the Gauteng lightweight title in an entertaining ten rounder with a majority points decision over Marcus Lebogo.

OTHER RESULTS

Flyweight: Musawenkosi Mjwara, w pts 4, Bafana Nophondo; Lightweight: Ripfumelo Shikwambane, W tko 2, Sikhokhelo Thuso; Bantamweight: Cleutus Mbhele, w tko 4, Ronnie Chiloane.