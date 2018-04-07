Veteyeka wins WBO All Africa title

By Ron Jackson

Former triple world champion Simphiwe Veteyeka (30-4, 18 KOs) from the Eastern Cape fighting at lightweight won the vacant WBO All Africa title when he knocked the reigning South African lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana (23-12-2, 12 KOs) of Gauteng in the eighth round at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday night.

In a battle of veterans between two experienced fighters Vetyeka, 37, proved too strong and cagey for Mokwana, 33, as he boxed from behind is educated jab before backing up Mokwana against the ropes in the eighth round to score with a combination of lefts and rights to the head and then landing with a big right hand to the side of the head that sent Mokwana down on his knees where he was counted out by referee Clifford Mbele. Time was 2 minutes 21 seconds.

There was not much between Vetyeka (61.20 kg) and Mokwana (61.20 kg) through the first six rounds, but the cagey Vetyeka appeared to be in control before finishing the fight in clinical fashion.

Vetyeka came into the ring in better condition than he was in October last year as a featherweight when he was outpointed by Lerato Dlamini.

The unused judges were Neville Hotz, Lulama Mtya and Sithembile Tom.

YANGA SIGQIBO RETAINS SA TITLE

On the undercard, South African junior-bantamweight champion Yanga Sigqibo (51.90 kg) who was making the first defense of his title won on a unanimous 12 round points decision over his mandatory challenger Sabelo Ngebinyana (51.90 kg) in a poor fight. Judge Simphiwe Mbini scored it 116-112 and judges Sheshe Dungwa and Thandi Ngodwana had it 117-111 and 118-109.

The 24-year-old Sigqibo 10-1-1; 3 proved too slick against the southpaw Ngebinyana 10-3; 8 as he fought from the back foot through most of the fight scoring with lefts and rights to the head as he made the challenger miss badly at times. Ngebinyana made the mistake of following the tricky champion around the ring instead of trying to cut him off and fight on the inside.

In the sixth round, the light-punching champion scored a knockdown with a short right. However, Ngebinyana was more off balance and got up straight away.

* * *

Also on the bill was a welterweight fight between Uyanda Ngogogo and Onke Duku with Nogogogo winning on points over eight rounds. The scores were 77-74, 78-72 and 78-74.