WBC #1 bridgerweight Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) scored an easy third round TKO over Sylvera “Sly” Louis (8-5, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at Quebec Plaza Hotel in Quebec City, Ontario, Canada. Rivas pressed the action and dropped Louis in round two. Louis stayed on his stool after round three. 🙁

Rivas previously beat Louis in a four rounder back in 2012. Louis was lured out of retirement to take this rematch.

Afterward, Rivas stated he prepared well for this new weight division, he’s ready for anything that will be thrown at him, and he intends to become a world champion in 2021.

Unbeaten IBF #6, WBO #7 super middleweight “Vicious” Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Janks Trotter (10-6-2, 10 KOs). Volny dropped Trotter with a right hand in round two and battered Trotter to the canvas twice in round five to end it. Time was 1:56. Volny previously scored a first round TKO against Trotter three years ago.

Welterweight Sebastien Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs) outpointed Mario Perez (20-8-5, 12 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 60-54.

Heavyweight amateur star Alexis Barriere (1-0, 1 KO) scored a second round KO over Colin Sangster (2-1, 2 KOs). Time 1:20.

Heavyweight Francis Charbonneau (3-1, 2 KOs) edged Alexandre Roberge (1-1, 0 KOs) by six round split decision.