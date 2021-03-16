March 16, 2021
Joey Dawejko returns April 3 in Philly

Heavyweight favorite Joey Dawejko (20-8-4, 11 KOs) will take on Brandon Spencer (9-18-3, 6 KOs) in the headline bout on Saturday, April 3rd at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dawejko is looking to get back in the win column coming off a loss to undefeated contender Frank Sanchez in March 2020.

Fans will be allowed into the event promoted by RDR Promotions. All Covid-19 Protocols will be followed, and masks must be worn at all times.

The rest of the lineup looks like this…

In six-round bouts:

Nahir Albright (10-1, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ battles Dante Cox (6-1, 4 KOs) of Elkridge, MD in a lightweight out.

New RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named shortly in a welterweight bout.

Benny Sinakin (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Afumwa King (2-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY in a light heavyweight affair.

Rasheen Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

Mike Hilton (10-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ battles Twon Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma City in cruiserweight fight.

Matthew Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York will take Luis Eduardo Florez (25-18, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Tahmir Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight fight.

Jahdon Ervin of St. Clair, PA will make his pro debut against Kareem Gladney (0-3) in a middleweight bout.

* * *

Tickets are $250 for VIP (Includes three hours of Food & Drink) $150 for Front Row; $100 for Ringside and $75 for General Admission and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing [email protected]

1st Bell is at 7 PM

