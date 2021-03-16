Sorry to report the passing of cruiserweight boxer Ryan White Mountain Soft. Details are sketchy, but he was reportedly shot and killed on Sunday by Standing Rock Reservation police in McLaughlin, South Dakota. Soft was just 30 and had a pro record of 4-12-1 with 1 KO, often against strong opponents. His final fight was against former world champion Tavoris Cloud in November 2020.

Ring announcer Christian Schmidt posted the following on Facebook:

“I had the privilege of announcing Ryan’s last two fights that both took place in Daytona Beach, FL. The first one in August against undefeated Richard Rivera, and the last one in November against two-time world champion Tavoris Thunder-Cloud. Both top level opposition.

“After Ryan headlined in his final pro boxing match which took place in front of Floyd Mayweather Jr and TMT, I was exiting the venue in my car, I spotted Ryan in the parking lot. Had to stop, so we chatted it up. We both spoke on our North Dakota boxing ties and how he would like to one day rematch Ron Cruz.

“Ryan was so upbeat, positive, and was a pleasure to speak with. We had a great conversation, and I remember him being in good spirits.”